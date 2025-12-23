Trump flew on Epstein's private jets at least eight times: Report

An email contained in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein suggests that US president Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet more frequently than previously known, according to a report by the BBC.

The email, dated January 7, 2020, appears in an exchange with the subject line “RE: Epstein flight records.” While the sender and recipient are redacted, the signature line identifies the author as an assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York, with the name withheld.

According to the email, Trump is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996. The message states that on at least four of those flights, Ghislaine Maxwell was also present. The records further indicate that Trump traveled at various times with Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric.

The email also notes that on one flight in 1993, Trump and Epstein were the only two passengers listed. On another flight, the only passengers were Epstein, Trump, and a then-20-year-old individual whose name is redacted.

In addition, the email states that two other flights included women who could potentially have been witnesses in the criminal case against Maxwell.

In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison, external for crimes including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking of a minor.

Trump was a friend of Epstein's for years, but the president has said they fell out in about 2004 - years before Epstein was first arrested. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and his presence on the flights does not indicate wrongdoing.