US government announces 3K dollars stipend for illegal immigrants if they sign up to self-deport by year-end

CHANDIGARH: To escalate mass deportations and slash enforcement costs, the United States has announced a Christmas offer for illegal immigrants to leave the country voluntarily.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has now offered illegal aliens $3,000 ( approximately Rs 2.70 lakh) along with free flight, if they agree to leave the US before the end of the year.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said that it is continuing to deliver this holiday season on its promise to help illegal immigrants in the United States return home.

"Illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home. Using the CBP Home app qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country,’’ it read.

The statement further added, "Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families this holiday season. It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home."