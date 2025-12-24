India condemns demolition of Vishnu statue in disputed area at Thailand–Cambodia border
NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday condemned the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu at the Thailand–Cambodia border, saying such actions hurt religious sentiments and called on both sides to return to dialogue amid renewed tensions in the disputed region.
Reacting to reports and viral videos of the incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the deity was deeply revered across the region and formed part of a shared civilisational heritage.
“We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute. Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage,” Jaiswal said.
India urged restraint and stressed religious sites and symbols should not become collateral damage to territorial disputes. “Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place,” the statement said.
Calling for de-escalation, the MEA added, “We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage.”
The statue of Lord Vishnu was built in 2014. A video of the demolition circulated widely on social media, triggering outrage in both countries and beyond. According to AFP, there were no signs that the footage had been manipulated using artificial intelligence. Thai authorities have so far not issued an official response to the incident.
Earlier on Wednesday, Cambodia also criticised Thailand over the demolition, claiming the statue stood on Cambodian territory. “The statue was inside our territory in the An Ses area,” Kim Chanpanha, a Cambodian spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, told AFP.
Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated since border clashes erupted in July. Although the two sides agreed to a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump that month, fighting resumed earlier this month, raising concerns about further instability along the border.