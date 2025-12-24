India condemns demolition of Vishnu statue in disputed area at Thailand–Cambodia border

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday condemned the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu at the Thailand–Cambodia border, saying such actions hurt religious sentiments and called on both sides to return to dialogue amid renewed tensions in the disputed region.

Reacting to reports and viral videos of the incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the deity was deeply revered across the region and formed part of a shared civilisational heritage.

“We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute. Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage,” Jaiswal said.

India urged restraint and stressed religious sites and symbols should not become collateral damage to territorial disputes. “Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place,” the statement said.