'Reality on the ground is...': Border clashes with Thailand hit tourism at Cambodia's Angkor temples

SIEM REAP: Chasing visitors around Cambodia's Angkor temple ruins to offer his services, tour guide Bun Ratana says he has had little work since deadly clashes with Thailand broke out, despite it being high season.

The UNESCO heritage site lies in Siem Reap city, just a two-hour drive from the Thai border, which for more than two weeks has been roiled by military combat that has killed dozens.

Travel cancellations due to the conflict have left the centuries-old stone structures -- Cambodia's top tourist attraction -- unusually quiet and businesses desperate.

With more than 10 cancelled tours in December alone, Bun Ratana said his income has plunged by around 80 percent, to just $150, compared to the same month last year. He blamed the renewed fighting, rooted in a border dispute dating to the colonial era.

But he is hopeful tourists will return to the Angkor archaeological park -- home to scores of temple ruins from the Khmer Empire, including the Bayon Temple and top attraction, Angkor Wat. "Some tourists are scared, but here in Siem Reap it is safe," Bun Ratana told AFP.

After the dispute flared with fresh fighting in May, the neighbours shuttered overland crossings.

Tour operators, vendors and drivers in Siem Reap and Bangkok say the closures and renewed clashes in July and this month have sharply hit business. Founder of tour agency Journey Cambodia, Ream Boret, told AFP bookings were down. Outside Angkor Wat, tuk-tuk driver Nov Mao said his income had halved since the clashes began.