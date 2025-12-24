US Supreme Court blocks Trump's National Guard deployment in Chicago

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown on Tuesday by blocking his deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago.

The conservative-dominated court kept in place for now a lower court order barring the deployment of troops on the streets of the city in the midwestern state of Illinois.

"At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois," the court said in an unsigned order.

Three conservative justices -- Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch -- dissented.

The Republican president has sent National Guard troops to three Democratic-led cities this year -- Los Angeles, Washington and Memphis -- but his efforts to deploy soldiers in Portland and Chicago have been tied up in the courts.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson, reacting to the court ruling, said the president "activated the National Guard to protect federal law enforcement officers, and to ensure rioters did not destroy federal buildings and property."

"Nothing in today's ruling detracts from that core agenda," Jackson said.

JB Pritzker, the Democratic governor of Illinois, who strongly opposed the deployment along with the Democratic mayor of Chicago, welcomed the ruling, calling it a "big win for Illinois and American democracy."