Venezuela seeks to criminalize oil tanker seizures as Trump puts pressure on Maduro

CARACAS: Venezuela’s parliament on Tuesday approved a measure that criminalizes a broad range of activities that can hinder navigation and commerce in the South American country, such as the seizure of oil tankers.

The bill — introduced, debated and approved within two days in the National Assembly — follows this month's seizures by US forces of two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil in international waters.

The seizures are the latest strategy in US President Donald Trump's four-month pressure campaign on Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro. The tankers are part of what the Trump administration has said is a fleet Venezuela uses to evade US economic sanctions.

The unicameral assembly, which is controlled by Venezuela's ruling party, did not publish drafts on Tuesday nor the final version of the measure. But as read on the floor, the bill calls for fines and prison sentences of up to 20 years for anyone who promotes, requests, supports, finances or participates in “acts of piracy, blockades or other international illegal acts” against commercial entities operating with the South American country.

Venezuela's political opposition, including Nobel Peace laureate María Corina Machado, has expressed support for Trump's Venezuela policy, including the seizure of tankers. Machado and Trump have both repeatedly said that Maduro's days in power are numbered.

The bill, which now awaits Maduro’s signature, also instructs the executive branch to come up with “incentives and mechanisms for economic, commercial and other protections” for national or foreign entities doing business with Venezuela in the event of piracy activities, a maritime blockade or other unlawful acts.