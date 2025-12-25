'Papa, I cannot bear the pain': Indian-origin man dies after eight-hour wait at Canada hospital

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died of a suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for more than eight hours without receiving adequate treatment at a hospital in Canada, raising serious questions about emergency healthcare response times in the country.

Prashant Sreekumar, a father of three, complained of severe chest pain while at work on December 22 and was rushed to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in southeast Edmonton by a client, according to a report by Global News. He was checked in at triage on arrival and then asked to sit in the emergency room waiting area.

Sreekumar’s father, Kumar Sreekumar, soon reached the hospital. “He told me, ‘Papa, I cannot bear the pain,’” Kumar Sreekumar told the publication.

According to the family, Prashant repeatedly informed hospital staff that his pain was “15 out of 10”. An electrocardiogram (ECG) was conducted, but the staff told the family that there was nothing of significance. He was given Tylenol for the pain and asked to continue waiting.