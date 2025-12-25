Pope Leo XIV urges the faithful on Christmas to shed indifference in the face of suffering

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV during his first Christmas Day message on Thursday urged the faithful to shed indifference in the face of those who have lost everything, such as in Gaza, those who are impoverished, such as in Yemen, and the many migrants who cross the Mediterranean Sea and the American continent for a better future.

The first U.S. pontiff addressed some 26,000 people from the loggia overlooking St. Peter's Square for the traditional papal "Urbi et Orbi'' address, Latin for "To the City and to the World,'' which serves as a summary of the woes facing the world.

While the crowd gathered under a steady downpour during the papal Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, the rain had subsided by the time Leo took a brief tour of the square in the popemobile, then spoke to the crowd from the loggia.

Leo revived the tradition of offering Christmas greetings in multiple languages abandoned by his predecessor, Pope Francis. He received especially warm cheers when he made his greetings in his native English and Spanish, the language of his adopted country of Peru where he served first as a missionary and then as archbishop.

Someone in the crowd shouted out "Viva il papa!'' or "Long live the pope!'' before he retreated into the basilica. Leo took off his glasses for a final wave.

Leo surveys the world's distress

During the traditional address, the pope emphasized that everyone could contribute to peace by acting with humility and responsibility.

"If he would truly enter into the suffering of others and stand in solidarity with the weak and the oppressed, then the world would change,'' the pope said.

Leo called for "justice, peace and stability" in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Israel and Syria, prayers for "the tormented people of Ukraine,'' and "peace and consolation" for victims of wars, injustice, political instability, religious persecution and terrorism, citing Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Congo.