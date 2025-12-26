20-year-old Indian student shot dead near University of Toronto campus

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, with authorities investigating the case as a homicide.

In a statement, Toronto Police Service said the shooting occured on Tuesday and that victim has been identified as Shivank Avasthi of Toronto. They have appealed for information from the public.

Toronto police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived. No suspect description has been released. They added that the investigation remains ongoing and the killing is being treated as a homicide.

According to local media, police said they were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at around 3:30 pm after receiving reports of an injured person lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Inspector Jeff Allington told reporters. "Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin. Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share with you tonight," he said.

Avasthi was a member of the UTSC cheerleading team, which paid tribute to him via Instagram. "We are deeply saddened and in shock by the sudden loss of a beloved Maroon, Shivank Avasthi," the team wrote, recalling how Avasthi lifted spirits during practice with his encouragement and support.

"He brought a smile to anyone’s face, and we were lucky to have him as part of our team. He will always be part of our UTSC Cheer family," it read.