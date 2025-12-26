20-year-old Indian student shot dead near University of Toronto campus

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, with authorities investigating the case as a homicide.
In a statement, Toronto Police Service said the shooting occured on Tuesday and that victim has been identified as Shivank Avasthi of Toronto. They have appealed for information from the public.
Toronto police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived. No suspect description has been released. They added that the investigation remains ongoing and the killing is being treated as a homicide.
According to local media, police said they were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at around 3:30 pm after receiving reports of an injured person lying on the ground.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Inspector Jeff Allington told reporters. "Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin. Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share with you tonight," he said.
Avasthi was a member of the UTSC cheerleading team, which paid tribute to him via Instagram. "We are deeply saddened and in shock by the sudden loss of a beloved Maroon, Shivank Avasthi," the team wrote, recalling how Avasthi lifted spirits during practice with his encouragement and support.
"He brought a smile to anyone’s face, and we were lucky to have him as part of our team. He will always be part of our UTSC Cheer family," it read.
Meanwhile, India’s Consulate in Toronto expressed "deep anguish" over Avasthi’s death. "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus," the Consulate wrote on X.
"The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities," it added.
A UTSC spokesperson said the university was “extremely saddened” to learn about the death near the campus, but did not confirm whether the victim was a student, CP24 Television network reported.
“We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “We are grateful to our Campus Safety team, Toronto Police Service and emergency medical service personnel for their immediate response and action.”
The university also issued a safety alert advising anyone inside buildings to remain indoors and those outside to leave the area. In a social media post, the school said the police investigation was centred in the Highland Creek Valley at UTSC, adding that pathways into the valley remain closed and people should avoid the area until police reopen it.
According to the police this was the city’s 41st homicide this year.
Earlier this week, Toronto police earlier said a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman, Himanshi Khurana, was found murdered in the city. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for alleged accused Abdul Ghafoori, 32, also of Toronto, who was known to the victim. Investigators said the incident appears to involve "intimate partner violence."