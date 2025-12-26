Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak convicted in trial over 1MDB corruption scandal

PUTRAJAYA: Imprisoned former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted Friday following a corruption trial tied to multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.

The nation's High Court found Najib, 72, guilty on three counts of abuse of power. Rulings on additional charges were still being delivered Friday afternoon.

Authorities said he siphoned more than $700 million into his personal bank accounts from the 1MDB fund.

Najib, who served as prime minister from 2009 to 2018, currently is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in an earlier case linked to the 1MDB scandal, which led to his government's defeat in 2018.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2020 for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving 42 million ringgit ($10.3 million) channeled into his accounts from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

He began his sentence in August 2022 after losing a final appeal, becoming Malaysia's first former leader to be jailed. The Pardons Board, a body that advises rulers on granting clemency, halved his sentence and sharply reduced his fine in 2024.

Najib set up the 1MDB development fund shortly after taking office in 2009. He had chaired 1MDB's advisory board and held veto power as finance minister while serving as prime minister.

The corruption case rippled across global markets and triggered investigations in the United States and other nations.

Between 2009 and 2014, top executives and associates of Najib looted over $4.5 billion from the fund, laundering it through countries including the U.S., Singapore and Switzerland, according to the U.S. Justice Department.