Lebanese Cabinet approves a draft law to return funds wiped out with the 2019 collapse of banks

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Cabinet on Friday approved a draft law to determine the extent of losses suffered by Lebanese banks during the country's financial meltdown in 2019 and provide a mechanism to return depositors' funds that were wiped out at the time.

The financial collapse, which wiped out billions in savings and left many unable to access their funds, was part of a fiscal crisis that followed decades of corruption, financial mismanagement and nefarious profiteering.

The draft legislation, which still has to be approved by parliament to become law, marked the first move by the government to try and return funds to individual depositors whose bank accounts were frozen.

Thirteen ministers voted in favor and nine against the draft law, dubbed "financial gap law." During the Cabinet meeting, a sit-in protest outside the government headquarters demanded action and expressed skepticism over the legislation.

It remained unclear when Lebanon's parliament could take up the draft. Its passage in the assembly could face delays — a pattern seen with many previous efforts to reform the financial system.

There has been an ongoing blame game over who is ultimately responsible for Lebanon's economic crisis and the evaporation of people's deposits.

Banks have blamed government corruption, while critics argue that the banks operated a Ponzi-like scheme, using new deposits to pay off earlier depositors rather than maintaining adequate reserves. The former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, who is wanted internationally on corruption charges, has claimed he consistently opposed such practices.