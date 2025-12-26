Trump launched global tariff wars in 2025. Here’s a recap of his trade actions this year

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for US trade policy.

President Donald Trump launched a barrage of new tariffs in 2025, plunging the US into trade wars with nearly every country in the world. Volley after volley of threats and steeper import taxes often arrived erratically — with Trump claiming that such levies needed to be immediately imposed to close trade imbalances and take back wealth that was “stolen” from the US

But the president also turned to tariffs amid personal grudges, or in response to political critics. And the whiplash of on-again, off-again duties — and responding retaliation — fueled widespread uncertainty for businesses and consumers alike, all while households continue to face rising prices.

Here’s a summary of how Trump’s biggest trade actions unfolded over the last year, broken down by key months.

January-March

In his first few months back in office, Trump focuses his new tariffs on America’s three biggest trading partners: Canada, Mexico and China. On-again, off-again levies and responding retaliation begin to bubble up.

Worldwide, the U.S. also heightens import taxes on steel and aluminum to 25% — expanding Trump’s previously-imposed 2018 import taxes.

April

Trump’s trade wars escalate to new heights in April. The president unveils sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs on almost every country in the world — sending the stock market tumbling. And more turbulence follows after he tells investors that it’s a “great time to buy” mere hours before postponing dozens of steeper import taxes.

China is the exception. Washington and Beijing trade more and more sky high, tit-for-tat levies — reaching 145% and 125%, respectively.

Separately, Trump’s 25% auto tariffs begin, plunging the industry into uncertainty and bringing more retaliation from trading partners like Canada.