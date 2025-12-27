At least 25 injured as mob violence, stone-pelting disrupt Bangladesh rock singer's concert

A concert by Bangladesh’s veteran rock singer James was cancelled late on Friday after an attack disrupted celebrations marking the 185th anniversary of Faridpur Zilla School, leaving at least 25 people injured, local media reported.

The performance by James, frontman of the band Nagar Baul, was scheduled to close the two-day anniversary programme at the school premises in Faridpur district and was due to begin around 9:30 pm.

According to the daily Prothom Alo, a large number of unregistered outsiders gathered near the venue after learning of the concert. Organisers said the event was restricted to registered current and former students. When the group was denied entry, they allegedly attempted to climb over the boundary wall, hurled bricks and stones into the school grounds and tried to seize the stage.

Students of Faridpur Zilla School resisted the attackers, forcing them to retreat, organisers said. As many as 25 to 30 people inside the premises were injured by flying bricks and stones, the report said.

At around 10:00 pm, organising committee convener Mustafizur Rahman Shamim announced from the stage that James’s performance had been cancelled on the instructions of the Faridpur district administration due to the deteriorating security situation, local media reported.

Rajibul Hasan Khan, convener of the publicity and media sub-committee, said at least 15 to 20 students were injured in the violence. “We had made all necessary preparations for the concert, but we still do not understand who carried out the attack or why,” he said, adding that the programme was called off following orders from the district administration.

The anniversary celebrations began on Thursday morning and were scheduled to conclude on Friday night with a raffle draw, cultural events and the headline performance by James.

Established in 1840 during British rule, Faridpur Zilla School is among the oldest government-run schools in Bangladesh and has played a prominent role in the region’s educational, cultural and social life.