Cambodia reports air strikes by Thailand even as both nations hold peace talks

BANGKOK: Cambodia reported that Thailand hit a site in the country's northwest with an airstrike on Saturday, even as both countries held talks to try to put an end to renewed combat that erupted in early December just months after a ceasefire ended a previous round of border fighting.

Cambodia’s Defense Ministry said that Thailand deployed F-16 fighter jets to drop four bombs on Saturday morning on a target in Serei Saophoan in the northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey.

On Friday, Cambodia said that a similar airstrike dropped 40 bombs on a target in Chok Chey village in the same province. There were no reports of casualties from that raid, but the ministry said that houses and infrastructure in the Chok Chey target area were destroyed.

Thailand’s military confirmed the Friday attack, saying that a joint army-air force operation was conducted to protect Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, which borders Banteay Meanchey and where the two nations have overlapping territorial claims.

Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, a spokesperson for Thailand’s air force, said at a press briefing on Friday that the operation took place after days of monitoring by the Thai military determined that civilians had been evacuated from the target area.

Long-standing competing claims of territory along the border are the root of tensions that broke into open combat in late July.

Mediation by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, backed up by pressure from US President Donald Trump, led the two sides to agree to a shaky ceasefire after five days of fighting.