Hindu outfit protests outside Bangladesh High Commission in London

LONDON: Members of the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK organised a "Justice for Hindus" protest outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in London on Saturday, demanding international action against reports of persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

The group was backed up by other Indian diaspora organisations as members shouted slogans such as "Hindu Lives Matter" and also chanted the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

Digital vans hired for the protest flashed some facts and figures around the "atrocities" being inflicted upon Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Our enthusiastic and respectful audience included students, professionals, parents with children, elderly activists and interfaith leaders, all united in urging protection of minority rights and accountability for human rights abuses," BHAS UK said in a statement.