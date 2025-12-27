Indian consulate in Canada launches one-stop centre with 24x7 helpline to assist women in distress

The consulate said the OSCW would be run by a woman Centre Administrator who will ensure the delivery of safe, dignified, and comprehensive assistance to women in need through prompt handling of distress calls via a 24x7 helpline. "This would include counselling and emotional support through empanelled NGOs. All the financial assistance will be on means tested basis as per the government of India's rules," it said.

"The Centre Administrator can be reached on +1 (437) 552 3309 and osc.toronto@mea.gov.in," it concluded.

This adds to the list of services provided by the consulate, which includes passport services, visa services (business, tourist, entry, employment, student, research, intern, conference, journalist, medical, film, among others), OCI, police clearance certificates, and other miscellaneous services.

The launch of the centre comes after an Indian woman was found dead in Toronto on December 19. Toronto Police had responded to a call about a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area and found the body of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana. The death was classified as a homicide.

It was found that the victim and suspect were known to each other. Police identified the suspect as Abdul Ghafoori (32) of Toronto. A countrywide warrant for the arrest of the suspect has been issued.