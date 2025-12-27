Kosovo heads to snap vote to end political deadlock

PRISTINA: Voters in Kosovo will cast their ballots in a second election this year in a bid to resolve a political deadlock that has threatened to push the small Balkan nation into a prolonged crisis.

The snap parliamentary vote on Sunday was scheduled after Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Self-Determination party failed to form a government despite winning the most votes at a Feb. 9 ballot.

The monthslong stalemate marked the first time that Kosovo could not form a government since it declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following a 1998-99 war that ended in a NATO intervention.

Kurti’s party is again the favorite ahead of Sunday’s ballot, but it is unclear whether it will manage to muster a majority in the 120-member parliament.

Another inconclusive vote would further deepen the crisis.

The prolonged crisis means that Kosovo hasn’t approved a budget for next year, sparking fears of possible negative effects on the already poor economy in the country of 2 million people.

Lawmakers are set to elect a new president in March as current President Vjosa Osmani's mandate expires in early April. If this fails too, another snap election must be held.

Serbia still does not recognize Kosovo’s independence. Fears of renewed instability in the volatile Balkans have grown since Russia, an ally of Serbia, invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Self-Determination won around 42% of votes in February, while Kurti's main rivals, the Democratic League of Kosovo and the Democratic Party of Kosovo jointly garnered around 40%.