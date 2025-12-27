Man dead, two police officers hurt in shooting during custody exchange in North Carolina

MINT HILL: A man was shot and killed Friday after firing at police in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, during a child custody exchange, authorities said.

Two Mint Hill police officers were also wounded in the shooting Mint Hill Police said in a statement on social media.

Mint Hill officers were called to the exchange at an Edible Arrangement store around 10:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities said the man pulled out a gun and started shooting and officers fired back. Police say he died in the exchange of gunfire.

Employees at Empire Pizza nearby were on a smoke break and saw two officers go inside the store, then saw one of them leading the other outside with blood on their hands and face, manager Kevin Phayme told reporters at the scene.

Police initially said the officers were in critical condition and a few hours later updated their conditions to stable. They said more information about the shooting will be released later.

Crime scene technicians were seen on television footage taking photos inside the store and examining evidence outside. A statement from Edible Arrangements said the company didn’t have any information Friday evening indicating the shooting involved anyone with its store and was still trying to talk to the franchise owner.

Mint Hill is a suburb of about 27,000 people about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Charlotte.