Dhaka–Karachi direct flights likely from January

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, said on Sunday that direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi are likely to begin in January, calling it an important step in improving ties between the two countries.

He shared the update during a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House in Dhaka.

Haider said the number of patients travelling to Pakistan for liver and kidney transplants has increased, adding that Islamabad is ready to offer training and academic opportunities in transplant-related medical fields.