Dhaka–Karachi direct flights likely from January

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, said on Sunday that direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi are likely to begin in January, calling it an important step in improving ties between the two countries.
He shared the update during a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House in Dhaka.
Haider said the number of patients travelling to Pakistan for liver and kidney transplants has increased, adding that Islamabad is ready to offer training and academic opportunities in transplant-related medical fields.
The two sides further discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and aviation, while also scaling up cultural, educational, and medical exchanges to strengthen bilateral relations.
Haider said bilateral trade recorded a 20 per cent rise compared to the previous year, with business communities from both countries exploring new investment opportunities.
He also highlighted a rise in cultural exchanges, noting growing interest among Bangladeshi students in higher education in Pakistan, particularly in medical sciences, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence.
Yunus welcomed the growing engagement between the two countries, stressing the need for more visits and stronger cultural, educational, and people-to-people exchanges among SAARC member states.
He also emphasised the importance of boosting Bangladesh–Pakistan trade and said both sides would work towards identifying new areas for investment and joint ventures.
SDG Coordinator and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed was also present at the meeting.