Rift in Bangladesh’s NCP over Jamaat alliance as leaders resign ahead of polls

DHAKA: An internal rift overnight gripped the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) over its proposed alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the Bangladesh election in February, with 30 of its leaders issuing a joint letter opposing the plan and two ranking members announcing their resignation.

The NCP, a large offshoot of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) that spearheaded last year's violent movement, dubbed the July Uprising, which toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, emerged as a political party with interim government chief Muhammad Yunus' blessings in February.

The first signatory to the memorandum and the NCP's joint member-secretary, Mushfiq Us Saleheen, told reporters on Saturday night that the memo titled “Principled objections to a potential alliance in light of the accountability of the July Uprising and party values” had been sent to party convenor Nahid Islam.

The memorandum expressed concerns over the NCP’s proposed alliance with the Jamaat, stating that it conflicted with the party’s declared ideology and stance on the July Uprising and democratic ethics.

It also pointed to the Jamaat’s controversial political history, particularly its role against Bangladesh’s independence and alleged collaboration in genocide and crimes during the 1971 Liberation War, describing these as fundamentally incompatible with Bangladesh’s democratic spirit and the NCP’s core values.

The memo further alleged that the Jamaat’s student wing, Chhatra Shibir, had in the recent past infiltrated and sabotaged other parties to blame the NCP for various incidents and spread misinformation and propaganda.

Warning of political fallout, the memorandum said an alliance with the Jamaat would undermine the NCP’s credibility and public trust, creating confusion and disappointment among activists and supporters, especially the younger generation and ordinary citizens backing new politics.