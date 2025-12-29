'Another lie': Zelenskyy rejects claim that Putin home was targeted; Trump holds 'positive call' with Russian leader

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday rejected Russia’s claim that Kyiv had targeted Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s residence with drones, calling it a lie aimed at justifying fresh attacks on Ukraine.

“Russia at it again,” Zelenskyy said, accusing Moscow of using dangerous statements to undermine diplomatic efforts, adding that the claim was a “lie” to justify fresh strikes on Kyiv.

“Another lie from the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy told journalists, according to AFP.

“They’re simply preparing the ground to carry out strikes, probably on the capital and probably on government buildings.”

Warning of possible escalation, he said everyone needed to remain alert. “A strike on the capital may be carried out, especially since this person (Putin) said they will choose corresponding targets,” he added.

Moscow had earlier accused Ukraine of launching drones at Putin’s residence and said it would “revise” its negotiating position on ending the war.

Reacting on X, Zelenskyy described the claim as “typical Russian lies” and said Ukraine does not take steps that undermine diplomacy, unlike Russia.