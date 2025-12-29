Four terrorists killed in Pakistan's Balochistan

KARACHI: Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists in the Kalat district of the Balochistan province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed during a raid on their suspected hideout in the Kalat district.

Last week, the ISPR claimed that security forces have killed at least 17 terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan in the Kalat, Kohlu and Panjgur areas.

Meanwhile, in a report released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 2025 turned out to be the deadliest year for terrorists in Pakistan, with 2,115 casualties in the year.

The report said 664 security personnel also lost their lives, while 580 civilians fell victim to terror attacks.

It said the year saw an escalation in violence in both tempo and lethality, pushing several security indicators to their highest levels in years.