Chinese homeschool students embrace freer youth in cutthroat market

Fourteen-year-old Estella spends her weekdays studying Spanish, rock climbing or learning acupuncture in her living room as part of her homeschooling since she left China's gruelling public school system.

Her parents withdrew her from her Shanghai school three years ago, worried she was struggling to keep up with a demanding curriculum they believe will soon be outdated in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

They are among a small number of parents in China who are rethinking the country's rigorous education system, in which school days can last 10 hours, with students often working late into the evening on extra tutoring and homework.

"In the future, education models and jobs will face huge changes due to AI," Estella's mother Xu Zoe told AFP, using a pseudonym.

"We wanted to get used to the uncertainty early."

Homeschooling is banned in China, although authorities generally overlook rare individual cases.

Just 6,000 Chinese children were homeschooled in 2017, according to the non-profit 21st Century Education Research Institute. By comparison, China had roughly 145 million primary and middle school students that year.

But that number of homeschoolers had increased annually by around 30 percent from 2013, the institute said.

Supporters say looser schedules centred around practical projects and outdoor activities help nourish creativity that is squashed by the national curriculum.

In Shanghai, Estella's school day ended at 5:00 pm, and she often spent around four hours a night on homework.

"Instead of just doing a stressful exam in school, I will do the things I was interested (in)," said Estella, who, unlike many students her age, will not be cramming for high school entrance exams she would have taken next year.

Her parents have hired tutors in science, maths, Spanish and gym, and together with Estella decide her schedule.

On a Tuesday afternoon, she was the youngest at a nearby climbing gym, hoisting herself up the wall after a day of online Spanish studies from her living room and an acupuncture lesson taught by her mother.

Xu, 40, said her daughter has grown more confident since leaving the highly competitive public school system.