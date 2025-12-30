Chinese military drills around Taiwan resume for a second day, aimed at warning 'external forces'

HONG KONG: For a second day, China's military on Tuesday dispatched air, navy and missile units to conduct joint live-fire drills around the island of Taiwan, which Beijing called a "stern warning" against separatist and "external interference" forces. Taiwan said it was placing forces on alert and called the Chinese government "the biggest destroyer of peace."

Taiwan's aviation authority said more than 100,000 international air travelers would be affected by flight cancellations or diversions.

The two days of drills , dubbed "Justice Mission 2025", came after Beijing expressed outrage at what could be the largest-ever U.S. arms sale to the self-ruled territory, and at a statement by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, saying its military could get involved if China takes action against Taiwan. China says Taiwan must come under its rule.

China's military did not mention the United States and Japan in its statement on Monday, but Beijing's foreign ministry accused Taiwan's ruling party of trying to seek independence through requesting U.S. support.

And on Tuesday morning, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted a government spokesperson saying that any efforts to that end would be "doomed."

"We urge relevant countries to abandon the illusion of using Taiwan to contain China, and to refrain from challenging China's resolve in safeguarding its core interests," said Zhang Xiaogang of China's Defense Ministry.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said rapid response exercises were underway, with forces on high alert. "The Chinese Communist Party's targeted military exercises further confirm its nature as an aggressor and the biggest destroyer of peace," it said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he was not informed of the military exercise in advance but that he was not worried because China has been "doing naval exercises for 20 years in that area." Touting his "great relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump suggested he didn't think Xi was going to attack Taiwan.