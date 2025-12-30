New Yorkers bid farewell to iconic MetroCards

From January 1, 2026, New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) will no longer issue MetroCards. Passengers shall use OMNY (One Metro New York), a tap-and-go contactless fare system hereon.
Passengers can tap at turnstiles through smartphones, smartwatches, mobile wallets, credit cards or OMNY cards. The transition was likely expected as OMNY, launched in 2019, now accounts for over 90 per cent of subway and bus fare payments.
MTA launched the MetroCard in 1994, replacing the token system that existed then. MetroCards enabled users to purchase a different, more flexible fare system.
It also provided discounts for senior citizens, differently abled people and students. Certain cards offered unlimited rides throughout the month. Free transfers were a major advantage of using it.
MetroCards were close to the hearts of New Yorkers as they reflected the best moments of the city.
To name a few, it featured the Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday, a limited edition of David Bowie MetroCards to celebrate the opening of a Bowie exhibit inside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station, etc. Over 400 commemorative MetroCards have been released to date.
"New Yorkers reported hours-long lines to purchase these at stations," CNN said.
The transition to OMNY is likely to save the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at least 20 million dollars per year, as card-related expenses will be cut down.
OMNY comes with benefits like fare capping, unlimited free rides once 12 paid rides in a week are completed and many more.
Passengers who are reluctant to use credit cards or smart devices over privacy concerns, if at all, can use reloadable OMNY cards.
Notably, MetroCards will remain valid through 2026 to utilise remaining balances.