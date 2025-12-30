New Yorkers bid farewell to iconic MetroCards

From January 1, 2026, New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) will no longer issue MetroCards. Passengers shall use OMNY (One Metro New York), a tap-and-go contactless fare system hereon.

Passengers can tap at turnstiles through smartphones, smartwatches, mobile wallets, credit cards or OMNY cards. The transition was likely expected as OMNY, launched in 2019, now accounts for over 90 per cent of subway and bus fare payments.

MTA launched the MetroCard in 1994, replacing the token system that existed then. MetroCards enabled users to purchase a different, more flexible fare system.

It also provided discounts for senior citizens, differently abled people and students. Certain cards offered unlimited rides throughout the month. Free transfers were a major advantage of using it.