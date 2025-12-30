Pakistan tribunal dismisses petition challenging Nawaz Sharif's victory in 2024 elections

LAHORE: An election tribunal in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the victory of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the February 2024 general elections.

Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) jailed leader Yasmin Rashid had challenged Sharif's victory from Lahore's NA-130.

She alleged that the PMLN chief was declared the winner on Form-47 even though he lost the National Assembly seat to her by a margin of thousands of votes.

Imran Khan's PTI alleged that the military establishment snatched its mandate in the last polls and installed a puppet government of Shehbaz Sharif in the Centre and Maryam Nawaz in Punjab through the result changed Form-47.

Dozens of PTI losing candidates challenged the victory of PMLN in Punjab, but only a few of the petitions have been accepted.

"On the plea of Yasmin Rashid, the tribunal led by retired Justice Rana Zahid Mahmood on Tuesday dismissed it on "technical grounds" which was filed in April 2024," a court official said.