Russia shows video of drone it says Ukraine fired at Putin residence

Russia's defence ministry published a video Wednesday of a downed drone that it said Ukraine launched at President Vladimir Putin's residence in northwest Russia this week -- a claim Kyiv has branded a "lie".

Moscow made the allegation shortly after Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida and Kyiv has called it a "fabrication" intended to "manipulate" the peace process.

The European Union also said the video was an attempt to "derail" peace efforts.

But Russia has called it a "terrorist attack" and a "personal attack" against Putin, saying it will toughen its negotiation stance in Ukraine war talks.

The video, shot at night in the dark, showed a damaged drone lying in snow in a forested area. The ministry said the alleged attack was "targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages".

Russia has not said where Putin was at the time, claiming the attack was launched on the night of December 28-29 at Putin's home in the Novgorod region. His residences are normally kept a close secret.