Tatiana Schlossbery, granddaughter of ex-US President John F Kennedy, passes away at 35 due to myeloid leukaemia

Tatiana Schlossbery, a climate journalist and granddaughter of former US President John F Kennedy, passed away at 35.

Tatiana was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2024, after her second child was born. She underwent chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant treatments following the diagnosis.

Tatiana is well-known for her book "Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have", released in 2019.

The book explores the climate crisis and its solutions. It also empowers readers to make informed choices as consumers in relation to the well-being of the environment.

She had also written pieces concerning climate change in the New York Times.

A social media post by her family, shared by the John F Kennedy Library Foundation, reads, "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning (December 30). She will always be in our hearts."

Notably, Tatiana lost her grandfather, President Kennedy, to an assassination in 1963, and her uncle, John F Kennedy Jr, to a plane crash in 1999.