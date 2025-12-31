Ukrainians wish for peace in 2026, and no more power cuts

UKRAINE: Ukrainians marking their fourth New Year's Eve since Russia's invasion said their biggest wish for 2026 was peace -- as well as an end to the power cuts that had made life "hell".

Russia intensified its campaign of strikes against Ukraine's energy grid during the winter of 2025, cutting power and heating to hundreds of thousands as temperatures plunged below freezing.

In the Kyiv suburb of Vyshgorod, where a four-day blackout ended just in time for the new year, residents told AFP they wanted the war to end "as soon as possible".

"What else can we wish for? At a time like this, nothing else comes to mind," said Kostiantyn Biden, a local ceiling fitter whose apartment building was left without power and water during the blackout.

Russia has pounded its neighbour with almost daily drone and missile attacks since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Daria Lushchyk, manager of a local beauty salon in Vyshgorod, described how her staff had to finish work on clients in a shelter during air raids and said the power outages had made work "hell".

But she said clients were still coming, regardless.

"Everyone has somehow adapted and understands that stopping is absolutely not an option," she said.

"Nothing can stop our Ukrainian girls from coming in and getting themselves glam."

Her biggest wish for 2026? "Of course, peace," she said, although she cautioned it was not wise to say wishes out loud -- "or they might not come true."