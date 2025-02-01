Old India-Pakistan rivalry drives South Asia diplomatic reshuffle

New Delhi, India: Old rivalries between India and Pakistan are driving a shift in regional ties, with New Delhi courting Afghanistan's Taliban while Islamabad befriends the new leaders of post-revolutionary Bangladesh.

Diplomatic dynamics in South Asia are rooted in long-running distrust between the region's two most populous nations.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan -- carved out of the subcontinent at the chaotic end of British colonial rule in 1947 -- have fought multiple wars and remain bitter foes.

The rivalry shows no sign of abating, with New Delhi denying in January it had launched covert operations to kill anti-Indian militants on Pakistani soil.

"You can't have snakes in your backyard and expect them to only bite your neighbours," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in dismissing the allegations.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have also worsened since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul nearly four years ago.

Islamabad has accused Taliban authorities of failing to rein in militants they say are using Afghan territory to stage attacks that have killed thousands of Pakistani security personnel.

Pakistan launched deadly air strikes in Afghanistan border regions in December, with subsequent cross-border exchanges of fire.

The Taliban's austere interpretation of Islamic law seems at first glance an unlikely pairing for the Hindu nationalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but India has nonetheless moved to exploit the opportunity.

"India has been pursuing this path quite consistently for quite some time," international relations professor Hassan Abbas of the National Defense University in Washington told AFP.

"They don't want the Taliban to give space to any group that is going to ultimately be a bigger threat to India," he said, adding that the prospect of "annoying Pakistan" was also appealing for New Delhi.

- 'Want to do more' -

India's top career diplomat, Vikram Misri, met with Taliban foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai in January.

Jaiswal described the meeting as the "highest level of engagement" yet, adding that New Delhi was determined to "strengthen our longstanding relationship with the people of Afghanistan".

Muttaqi had in turn "expressed his hope for the expansion of relations", a spokesman for his ministry said.

Jaiswal said it was agreed at the meeting to "promote the use" of India's $370 million development of Iran's Chabahar container port "for supporting trade and commercial activities" to landlocked Afghanistan.