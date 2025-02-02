Israeli army says 'a number of terrorists' killed in West Bank operation

The day before, the air force "struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on its way to carry out an imminent terrorist attack" in Qabatiya the day before, the military said.

"After the strike, secondary explosions due to explosives that were inside the vehicle were identified," it added.

The military said one of those killed had been released from Israeli detention in 2023 as part of the first truce in the Gaza war.

It also reported conducting two strikes in Jenin on Saturday.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday evening that Israeli strikes in the Jenin area had killed five people, including a 16-year-old.

When asked about that strike, the military told AFP it had "struck armed terrorists".

Last month, the Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank dubbed "Iron Wall" aimed at rooting out Palestinian militant groups from the Jenin area of the West Bank.

Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp have long been a hotbed of Palestinian militancy and violence there and across the territory has soared since the Gaza war broke out in 2023.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 881 Palestinians, including many militants, in the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

