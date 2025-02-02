Pakistan's economic growth stalls despite interest rate cuts: Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan failed to kick-start economic growth in the first seven months of the current fiscal year despite a massive 10 per cent reduction in the interest rate by the central bank during this period, according to a media report.

The State Bank in the latest cut on January 27 further reduced the interest rate by 1 per cent to set it at 12 per cent, a whopping 10 per cent down from 22 per cent in June last year.

It was expected the decision would help to increase money supply and growth.

The Dawn newspaper reported that despite a steep fall in the interest rate, the monetary expansion remained negative during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, noting that the frequent declines in interest rates resulted in a massive outflow of liquidity from banks to the private sector and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs).

Still, it has failed to stimulate economic growth, it said.

Bank advances to the private sector and NBFIs increased sharply in the second quarter of FY25.