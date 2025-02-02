UK to become first country to criminalise AI tools used in generating child abuse images

Britain will become the first country to introduce laws against AI tools used to generate sexual abuse images, the government announced Saturday.

The government will make it illegal to possess, create or distribute AI tools designed to generate sexualised images of children, punishable by up to five years in prison, interior minister Yvette Cooper revealed.

It will also be illegal to possess AI "paedophile manuals" which teach people how to use AI to sexually abuse children, punishable by up to three years in prison.

“We know that sick predators' activities online often lead to them carrying out the most horrific abuse in person," said Cooper.

The new laws are "designed to keep our children safe online as technologies evolve. It is vital that we tackle child sexual abuse online as well as offline," she added.