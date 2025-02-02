White House responds to Selena Gomez's emotional video on immigration raids

Days after Selena Gomez posted a now-deleted Instagram video expressing her distress over mass deportations under the Trump administration, the White House released a counter-response featuring three mothers whose children were allegedly murdered by undocumented immigrants.

In the video shared on the White House's official social media channels, Tammy Nobles, mother of Kayla Hamilton, who was reportedly killed by an El Salvadoran national in 2021, delivered a pointed message to Gomez: "You don’t know who you're crying for. What about our children who were brutally murdered, raped, and beaten to death by these illegal immigrants?" Nobles continued, "They didn’t cry for our daughters."

The video also featured Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn was killed in 2023, questioning Gomez's sincerity given her career as an actress. "It's hard to believe that it's genuine because she's an actress. My daughter was a child. Many other children’s lives were taken due to people who cross here illegally," Nungaray said.