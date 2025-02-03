Africa knew Trump's 'America First' pledge meant it might be last, then came aid freeze

The world's most successful foreign aid program

For many in Africa, thoughts immediately turned to arguably the world's most successful foreign aid program, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR.

Over two decades, the program with bipartisan support has been credited with saving more than 25 million lives, the vast majority in Africa, the continent it was designed to help most.

“The world is baffled,” the health minister of South Africa, the country with the most people living with HIV, said after the U.S. freeze on aid.

The minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, said the U.S. funds nearly 20% of South Africa’s $2.3 billion annual HIV/AIDS program through PEPFAR, and now the biggest response to a single disease in history is under threat.

More than 8 million in South Africa live with HIV, and authorities say PEPFAR helps provide life-saving antiretroviral treatment to 5.5 million people every day.

HIV patients are turned away

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that programs offering “life-saving” assistance including medicine, medical services, food and shelter would be exempted from the aid freeze, though what qualifies is not immediately clear.

The United Nations AIDS program said many organizations receiving PEPFAR funding had closed due to the aid pause and there was "lack of clarity and great uncertainty about the future.” More than 20 million people globally receive HIV treatment with PEPFAR support, UNAIDS said.