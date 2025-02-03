Gaza war is paused, but Israel and Hamas keep up fierce battle of optics over hostage releases

Proof of life, or lack of it, injects urgency into negotiations

Since at least the kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh's baby son in 1932, images of hostages have been pivotal elements of negotiations because they carry an intense emotional charge.

We can’t, for example, unsee images of bound and blindfolded Americans taken captive in Iran in 1979. Or the photo of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl holding up a newspaper, a sign of life, before his Islamic militant captors killed him in 2002. Or the image of a masked Arab commando, captured in black-and-white in 1972, on the balcony of the Munich Olympic Village building. Inside, a Palestinian group called Black September killed 11 Israeli team members.

The Israel-Hamas media duel, waged heavily on social media, exploded the moment thousands of Hamas fighters defeated Israel’s borders on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and dragging about 250 back to Gaza. Cameras anchored to the militants themselves, as well as phones hoisted by the Israelis under attack, captured the killing-and-hostage-taking spree in such detail that some viewers reported a type of trauma — called vicarious or secondary trauma — just from seeing them.

Billions of American dollars and other aid have been influenced at least in part by public opinion, which has fluctuated over the course of the conflict. Anti-Israel protests raged around the world, antisemitism surged and disinformation about the conflict proliferated. The International Criminal Court last year issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister and Hamas’ late military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the Gaza war. The embattled Israeli leader has vowed to fight the allegations.

Israel has used images to argue that it was Hamas that waged crimes against humanity. Within a month of the attacks, the army compiled a film of the grisliest moments of the Hamas attack called “Bearing Witness” in English and “The Film of Horrors” in Hebrew. The Israeli government invited select journalists, diplomats and Hollywood executives to watch it at screenings in several countries.

In Tel Aviv, a briefing on the film came as Israel cut off vital supplies to the Gaza Strip and pounded the territory with airstrikes. The film has provided a justification of sorts for Israel's fierce tactics.

Spectacles of strength, chaos and smiles

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has turned each round of hostage releases into a spectacle with large crowds, flags and smiling, waving hostages on stages. For the militants, it’s a chance to show off their survival as a fighting force and ongoing control of Gaza after 15 months of heavy fighting. At least 47,000 people have been killed by Israel’s bombardment of the enclave, according to local health officials, and nearly all of Gaza’s population has been displaced. The destruction has quieted under the ceasefire, but people in Gaza have little to return to after the airstrikes reduced much of the territory to rubble.