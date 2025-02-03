Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for one month after 'friendly' discussion with Sheinbaum; Canada talks continue

"Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 National Guard troops to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl," she said.

"The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," she added.

Teams from the two countries would start working on Monday on the issues of security and trade, Sheinbaum said.

"Tariffs are paused for one month from now," she added.

Trump confirmed the suspension in a social media post and said his talks with the Mexican leader had been "very friendly," adding that "we further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations."

However Trump did not comment on the weapon trafficking.

The development came hours before the 25 per cent levies that Trump has ordered on imports from the US neighbors and chief trading partners -- plus an extra 10 percent on China -- were due to take effect at midnight on Tuesday.

Trump said he had also spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday and was due to speak again at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) -- but the White House said negotiations with Ottawa were not going as well.

Trump repeated his frequent claims that the United States is being unfairly treated by trade while pushing his argument that the tariffs were about a "drug war" from opioids "pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada."

US government figures show that only a minimal quantity of drugs comes via Canada.

Trump on Saturday announced sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China because of a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs, prompting Sheinbaum to vow retaliation.