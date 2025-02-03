UK to become first country to criminalise AI child abuse tools

The United Kingdom is set to become the first country in the world to introduce new laws making it illegal to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create sexualised images of children. This move comes in response to a disturbing surge in the creation of child abuse material using AI, with online predators increasingly exploiting technology to manipulate real-life images of children.

According to The Reuters The government announced on Saturday that the new legislation will make it a criminal offence to possess, create, or distribute AI tools designed to generate abusive images. Those found guilty of these offences could face up to five years in prison. The new law will also criminalise the possession of so-called “paedophile manuals” that instruct individuals on how to use AI to exploit children sexually, with penalties of up to three years in prison for those caught with such material.