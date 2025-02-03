U.S. Secretary of State Rubio says Panama must reduce Chinese influence around the canal or face possible US action

PANAMA CITY: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio brought a warning to Panamanian leader José Raúl Mulino on Sunday, "Immediately reduce what President Donald Trump says is Chinese influence over the Panama Canal area or face potential retaliation from the United States."

Rubio, traveling to the Central American country and touring the Panama Canal on his first foreign trip as top U.S. diplomat, held face-to-face talks with Mulino, who has resisted pressure from the new U.S. government over management of a waterway that is vital to global trade.

Mulino told reporters after the meeting that Rubio made “no real threat of retaking the canal or the use of force."