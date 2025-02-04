About 10 killed at adult education centre in what officials say is Sweden's worst mass shooting

Swedish police said that about 10 people, including the gunman, were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education center. But a final death toll and a conclusive number of wounded hadn't yet been determined.

The damage at the crime scene was so extensive that investigators were unable to be more definitive, said Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police. The shooting happened on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

Police said that the death toll could rise. Eid Forest told reporters that the suspected gunman was among those killed. Police believe the perpetrator acted alone, and he wasn't previously known to police, officials said.

Authorities said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point, but police didn't provide a motive.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website. Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

Gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden. But there have been several incidents in recent years in which people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes.

Police raided the suspect's home after Tuesday's shooting, but it wasn't immediately clear what they found. Eid Forest said there were no warning signs before the attack. Authorities were working to identify the deceased.