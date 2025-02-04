EU leaders scramble to avoid friction with US President Trump and 'stupid tariff war'

BRUSSELS: After three years spent trying to deter Russia from destroying Ukraine, European Union leaders grappled on Monday with how to respond to a major ally who appears determined to start a trade war or even seize part of their territory.

It would “be a cruel paradox if, during the time of this direct Russian threat and Chinese expansion,” the EU and the United States might end up in a “conflict among allies," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Since taking office last month, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on EU imports and refused to rule out military force to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.