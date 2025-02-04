Musk's US government 'takeover' sounds alarm bells

People protest outside of the headquarters for United States Agency for International Development (USAID),Elon Musk has begun swinging his wrecking ball at the US government, with concerns growing over the unprecedented power that President Donald Trump has handed to the world's richest man.

The South African born billionaire has taken control over the US Treasury's payments system that manages trillions of dollars. He single-handedly announced the demise of the USAID humanitarian agency. He has helped drive out top officials.

For a man who likes to rail against unelected bureaucrats, the unelected Space X and Tesla tycoon has been subject to little accountability as he pushes Trump's drive to shrink the US government.