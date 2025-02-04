Sri Lanka president Dissanayake vows to end the island's 'corrupt' image

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's leftist president marked the anniversary of independence from Britain on Tuesday with a pledge to change the impoverished island nation's image as a "corrupt" country.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake dispensed with the usual elaborate military pageantry of jet flyovers and horse parades to mark the 1948 handover of power.

His government instead staged a scaled-down military march in keeping with his pledge to pare lavish spending on government officialdom.

"We are committed to transforming Sri Lanka's global image from a country known for corrupt governance," he said in a message to the nation.

"Despite countless obstacles and the deep-rooted flaws of the past corrupt political system, the people's government, built by the collective will of the citizens, is steadily progressing forward."