Billionaire imam of Ismaili Muslims, the Aga Khan IV, dies at 88

PARIS: Islamic spiritual leader the Aga Khan died in Lisbon on Tuesday aged 88, leaving millions of followers in mourning across the world.

Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, was regarded as a direct descendent of the Prophet Mohammed, given nearly divine status as the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili sect of Shia Islam.

The Swiss-born philanthropist was bequeathed the title of Aga Khan at 20 years old by his grandfather, who skipped the line of succession for the first time since the seventh century to appoint a "young man" of the "new age."

He was the son of a British socialite and a playboy ambassador for Pakistan, who became known for having a string of high-profile lovers that landed him in the diary columns of glossy magazines.

The Aga Khan went on to have a jetset lifestyle himself marked by private planes, yachts, skiing in the Winter Olympics, and a marriage to a British model, with whom he had three children.

They later divorced and he married German singer Gabriele Thyssen, with whom he had a son.

During the divorce case, French judges had difficulty estimating the Aga Khan's wealth, because of a rare fiscal privilege that allows him to pay taxes in Switzerland, despite living in France.