'Most precious right': Second federal judge puts Trump's order banning birthright citizenship on hold

GREENBELT: A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a second nationwide pause on President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for anyone born in the U.S. to someone in the country illegally, calling citizenship a "most precious right."

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman said no court in the country has endorsed the Trump administration's interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

"This court will not be the first," she said.

She added: "Citizenship is a most precious right, expressly granted by the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution."

Boardman said citizenship is a "national concern that demands a uniform policy," adding that "only a nationwide injunction will provide complete relief to the plaintiffs."

After reading her ruling from the bench, the judge asked a government attorney if they would be appealing her decision. The attorney said he didn't have the authority to immediately take a position on that question.