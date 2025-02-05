Suspect sought in shooting at warehouse in Ohio worked at the facility, police say

NEW ALBANY: A suspect being sought Wednesday in a shooting at cosmetics warehouse in Ohio that left one person dead and five others wounded worked at the facility, police said.

There were no reports of any kind of confrontation or dispute that would have prompted Tuesday night's shooting, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a news conference.

The suspect had been at work “for some time” before the shooting, Jones said. Police have been checking addresses associated with the suspect, he said.

The victims of the shooting in New Albany have been transported to hospitals for treatment.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Jones said Wednesday morning that investigators didn't have a motive for the shooting.