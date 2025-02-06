Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after Sheikh Hasina accuses Yunus of assassination plot

NEW DELHI: Dhaka summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner, Pawan Badhe, on Thursday after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, of plotting to assassinate her.

Hasina made the allegation during a live Facebook address to her supporters and Awami League members. She claimed that she was forced to flee to India after Islamist groups and mobs attacked her residence, following the hijacking of a student protest.

In response, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry strongly protested her remarks, calling them “false and fabricated.” A government advisor also opposed her statements, including those made on social media.

The interim government led by Yunus has filed multiple cases against Hasina and her family, accusing them of enforced disappearances, corruption, and crimes against humanity during the June-August protests, which left over 800 people dead.