Following US, Israel exits UN Human Rights Council, accuses the body of 'anti-semitism'

Israel on Thursday said that it was not planning to withdraw from other United Nations bodies besides the Human Rights Council, which it accused of perceived bias and "anti-Semitism."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Wednesday announced that his country would halt its participation in the UN's top rights body, charging on X that it "focused on attacking a democratic country and propagating anti-Semitism, instead of promoting human rights."

UN experts have repeatedly called for the suspension of Israel's credentials as a member state in the international body, noting that unlike any other country, the Zionist state has maintained an unlawful occupation of Palestinain territories, violating decades of UN resolutions.

UN experts have also found that Israel's military actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Israel and its allies have long accused the top UN rights body of bias, alleging that Israel is the only country to have a dedicated agenda item, meaning it is systematically discussed at every regular council session.

The country is subject to more resolutions than "Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined," Saar said.

Meron insisted on the need for "dramatic reform" of the council.

He said that the body had especially "failed Israel" since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, charging that it "did not condemn the terrorists forcefully."

He claimed that experts and investigation teams mandated by the council to examine the rights situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories "perpetrate anti-Semitic myths and stereotypes."

"In the face of this blatant anti-Semitism perpetrated by mandate holders, the Human Rights Council is silent," he said.