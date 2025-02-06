US service member, 3 contractors killed in surveillance mission plane crash in southern Philippines

MANILA: One U.S. service member and three defense contractors were killed Thursday when a plane contracted by the U.S. military crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.

The aircraft was conducting a routine mission "providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies," the command said in a statement. It said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines also confirmed the crash of a light plane in Maguindanao del Sur province. It did not immediately provide other details.