With Gaza rehab and other global policy ideas, Trump goes from America First to America Everywhere

Trump advisers try to temper concerns

The president's advisers sought Wednesday to temper concerns about his plans for the territory, just a day after Trump shocked the world with his call for a “world-class” American rehab of Gaza that would take place after relocating Palestinians to neighbouring Arab nations.

Both his top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, edged away from Trump's suggestion that Gazans would be relocated “permanently.”

Rubio said Trump’s proposal to take “ownership” of Gaza and redevelop the area should be seen as a “generous” offer.

“It was not meant as a hostile move,” Rubio said during his visit to Guatemala. “It was meant as ... a very generous move.”

Rubio added that the moment was “akin to a natural disaster." People won't be able to live in Gaza for years to come because there are unexploded munitions, debris and rubble.

“In the interim, obviously people are going to have to live somewhere while you’re rebuilding it,” he said.

Trump would not rule out the possibility of U.S. troops being deployed to carry out his plan.

But Leavitt downplayed the prospects that Trump's plan would come with a cost to American taxpayers or that Trump would deploy U.S. forces.

“It's been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort, to ensure stability in the region for all people,” Leavitt told reporters at the White House. “But that does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza. It does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort.”

The White House has yet to explain under what authority Trump could carry his Gaza proposal. Nor has the administration clarified how Trump would get around stiff opposition to any relocation of Gaza's population from Arab allies, including Egypt and Jordan, that he expects to take in Palestinians.

Still, they insist that Trump is just looking for an answer to the generational strife between Israelis and Palestinians that's convulsed the region for decades and foiled many of his White House predecessors.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” Leavitt said. “President Trump is an outside-of-the-box thinker and a visionary leader who solves problems that many others, especially in this city, claim are unsolvable.”